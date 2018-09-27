Six fire engines take control of Sharq area building fire – KFSD

KUWAIT, Sept 27 (KUNA) — Six fire engines finally managed to put out the blaze that erupted in a building under construction located in Sharq area, said the Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) Thursday. According to the Public Relations Department of KFSD, the fire began around 11:00 a.m. local-time in the 500 square meters building project for the future National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) museum.

Six construction workers were injured in the incident while one fireman suffered some minor burns, said the KFSD Public Relations, adding that those injured received treatment on site. An investigation was opened to determine the source of the fire. (pickup previous) am.gta