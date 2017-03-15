Six Bangladeshi drug traffickers arrested

KUWAIT: The Interior Ministry’s Relations and Security Information Department said detectives arrested a gang of six Bangladeshis for trading in drugs. They were also found in violation of the residency law. They all confessed to trading in drugs for money.

Meanwhile, the ministry announced that residency affairs detectives arrested a female employee at the labor contracts department at the ministry of social affairs and labor, who processed transactions illegally in exchange of money. Detectives received information about the employee’s involvement in this illegal activity, so investigations were held and an undercover agent was sent to her. She agreed to pass transactions for a bribe of KD 400. She was caught in the presence of policewomen with the marked currency notes. The woman confessed to all charges.

In other news, the department announced that the centers that issue e-passports will start receiving patrons from Saturday, March 18 from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm. It reminded that the centers are: Capital (Shamiya), Hawally (West Mishref), Farwaniya (Ishbiliya), Mubarak Al-Kabeer (Adan), Jahra (Saad Al-Abdullah), and Ahmadi (Fahd Al-Ahmad).

By Hanan Al-Saadoun