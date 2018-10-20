Sirb Al-Hamam, Al-Ghurfa win cinema festival’s top awards

KUWAIT: Sirb Al-Hamam (Flock of Doves) won the long movie category of Kuwait Cinema Festival while Al-Ghurfa (Chamber) won the short movie category, in a ceremony held at Kuwait National Library on Friday. In the long movie category, Ateej (Old) of Director Ahmad Khalaf and Sahwa (Awakening) by Mohammad Al-Mujaibel won second and third places respectively. Hatem .. Jassem’s Friend, and Comparse (Stooge) won the second and third awards for the short movie category. The judging panel honored actor Khaled Al-Buraiki for his role in Ateej, and director Abdulaziz Mandani for his two movies: Tasamoh (tolerance) and Maneyya (death).

Fatma Al-Husainan, the Festival’s Technical Director, said that the competition was tough and Kuwaiti youth proved their capabilities in movie productions. Husainan, also Head of Cinema Department at Kuwait National Council for Culture, Art and Letters (NCCAL), provided details about financial awards given for the winning movies. She said the first, second and third place winners in long movie category received KD 29,000 ($96,100), KD 14,000 ($46,400) and KD 11,000 (around $36,500) respectively. Husainan said the first, second and third winners of the short movie category would receive KD 6,000 (around $20,000), KD 4,000 ($13,250) and KD 2,500 ($8,280) respectively.

Dr Essa Al-Ansari, NCCAL Assistant Secretary General for Culture, said that this year’s Cinema Festival featured judges from different Arab countries. He added that KUNA the festival aimed at encouraging movie industry, hoping future festivals would witness further diversity. The festival, which began on October 15, featured a total of 19 movies as well as lectures and workshops. – KUNA