A simple act of kindness

Recently I’ve been thinking a lot about the amazing past few years I’ve had on social media and the incredible opportunities I’ve got, it has really been an unforgettable journey. In July, I was invited to the Red Cross Gala in Monaco which was one of my most memorable experiences. The Red Cross Gala is a luxurious charity event hosted annually which inspired me to reflect on my own life and how I can use my platform and social media to shed light on those in need.

Sometimes we are so caught up in our busy lives that we forget the fact that we have an important duty towards less fortunate. We forget that a simple act of kindness can change someone’s life. My new year’s resolution this year is to use my platform to make a difference with the help of my followers who I’m so blessed and grateful to have by my side. I really want to focus more on giving and helping people.

Giving is when you give without expecting anything in return. No benefits, no recognition, nothing in return. The biggest reward is, knowing that you’ve made a significant and positive change in someone’s life. They say, “The best way to find yourself, is to lose yourself in the service of others.” We donate because it teaches us to find compassion within ourselves and reminds us to stay grateful about all the little things in life that we take for granted.

Simple things like having good health, a stable job, having family and loved ones around, food, and a roof over us are some of the things that so many people around the world sadly don’t have. I recently auctioned my Red Cross Gala gown on social media designed by the amazing Yousef Al-Jasmi donating the money to charity which is a simple idea that many of us can do. So many of us have luxurious items like gowns, bags, jewelry, and more that we just don’t use anymore, so why not put them to some good use and help someone in need instead?

Being charitable doesn’t always have to involve donating money. There are a many other ways to help and make a difference. A few ideas are donating blood, visiting an elderly home, adopting an abandoned animal, joining a marathon or walk, volunteering at an organization you’re passionate about and many more.

Volunteering at a charity is actually proven to make people feel happier and less depressed and it’s also a great way for the younger ones to gain work experience. There are endless ways we can make a change, it’s all about committing and really wanting to make a difference.

By The Real Fouz