Silence is not working

Statistics and information published recently by the Supreme Family Council in Kuwait on attacks against children is worrying, and I feel we must dig into the reasons to find new methods of treatment to combat such behaviors and ugly crimes. In a press statement, it was said that 607 cases of abuse against children were registered in Kuwaiti hospitals in the past five years. But two out of three cases of abuse have not been reported! Moreover, the most frequent incidents of sexual abuse occur by relatives.

The Supreme Family Council deals with all family matters in Kuwait to strengthen family ties, preserve its unity and develop its capabilities in order to achieve security and social stability. The report also claims that sexualized electronic games viewed by children present the wrong values. I personally don’t agree with this statement, because it is like accusing the child for provoking such crimes.

Nevertheless, I thank the council for this crucial information. Revealing this issue means that there is a need for treatment, especially since the abuse of children in any form is ugly and harmful to all parties, whether the child or the family. It also has short- and long-term repercussions and psychological effects on the child that may last for years.

Sexual abuse of children is one of the most serious crimes, and has been rampant in societies globally in recent years. It is found not only in Arab societies, but even in the United States. In 2012, according to the US Department of Health, 9.3 percent of child abuse cases were classified as child sexual abuse. The report stated that 90 percent of the children knew the harasser, and that 68 percent of children were abused by a member of the family.

I think parents may sometimes neglect their children – not deliberately, but perhaps by not knowing what to do in these situations, and because children do not understand what is harassment, assault or penetration against their bodies.

So, how can I protect my child from sexual abuse? This is an important question, but many parents do not know the correct answer. Hence, we must raise awareness. I hope that the family council will play a major role in raising awareness about the seriousness of this issue, not only as a crime punishable by law, but what parents can do if their children are attacked.

Because silence and ignoring the subject is impossible and unacceptable. I know that in Arab societies, silence and concealment may seem like an easy solution, but it carries a bigger problem. I also know that police and court procedures are long, painful and difficult, but the child’s mental health is more important to be taken care of.

I believe that alertness and awareness are required. I see a lot of media campaigns for issues that are simpler and less important. Why don’t we have awareness campaigns about this subject? I know that it may be harsh and shameful to talk about it publicly, but we are not an ideal society and not addressing it means abandoning an entire generation.

By Muna Al-Fuzai

muna@kuwaittimes.net