Shuwaikh blaze under control

KUWAIT: Firefighters battled a blaze that erupted in car repair workshops in Industrial Shuwaikh Area on Friday, Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) said. Firefighters from five stations rushed to the scene immediately after the control room received a call about the fire, it said. The fire erupted in five workshops with a total area of 3,000 square meters, it said, but no injuries were reported. An investigation was launched to know cause of the fire.

Separately, the prevention sector of KFSD carried out inspections in Hawally on the instructions of Deputy Director General Maj Gen Khalid Fahd to check buildings in violation of safety laws and issued several citations.

Man drowns

A man drowned while swimming near Blajat beach. Salmiya sea fire station men responded to a call reporting that a swimmer went missing, and divers found the victim’s body following extensive search. The body was taken by the forensics department.

Smuggling foiled

Nuwaiseeb land border outlet customs officers caught a traveler with hashish joints after they searched him. The joints were hidden in a pack of cigarettes. He said they were for his personal use. The suspect was handed to concerned authorities.

Physical assault

A citizen who returned from a trip abroad went to the travel agency where he had made reservations to blame the Jordanian agent for reserving seats apart from each other for his family. The agent said seat assignment is the responsibility of the airline, but the citizen became angry and started beating the agent, who called police, and the citizen was arrested.

Freak accident

An eight-year-old Egyptian girl lost her life after she was stuck between the elevator cabin and the wall in an Abu Halifa building. Firemen, paramedics and police responded to a call and removed the girl in critical condition, but she died on the way to hospital. A malfunction caused the tragedy.

Drunk driving

Police patrols spotted a car driven erratically in Hawally and pulled it over. Policemen asked the driver, a woman, to lower the volume of the stereo, but she did not pay attention to the officer and verbally insulted him. Police found she was drunk, so she was arrested and will face legal action.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Agencies