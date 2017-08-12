Shrimps’ supplies soar

KUWAIT: Shrimps wholesale supplies soared to 800 fully loaded baskets (a basket contains minimum 20 kg) per day this year’s season as compared to 300- 400 to the past year season, said the Public Authority of Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAFR).

PAAFR marine supervision director Marzoug Al- A’zmi said in a statement that the current season for catching the shrimps is the best as compared to the previous years. Local markets have been swamped with unprecedented large quantities of shrimps since start of the season early August, he said alluding to the production flourish to PAAFR’s effective efforts and plans to regulate shrimps’ catching. —KUNA