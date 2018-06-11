Shopper mugged at co-op

KUWAIT: An Asian man reported that his handbag was stolen from a shopping cart at Salwa Co-op Society. Responding to the report, Hawalli detectives immediately formed a special investigation team that managed to identify the thief, who was identified as a 28-year-old citizen. Security sources said the suspect took the bag into the co-op’s mobile phone branch, where he opened it and took KD 100 in cash, in addition to the victim’s ID. The suspect was summoned by Salwa detectives before whom he confessed. A case was filed and further investigations are in progress.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun