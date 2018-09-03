Sheikha Al-Zain resigns as youth ministry undersecretary

Minister stresses keenness on supporting youth

KUWAIT: Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammed Al-Jabri announced yesterday accepting the resignation of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of State for Youth Affairs Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah. Minister Jabri thanked Sheikha Al-Zain for her contributions in service of young citizens and helping them achieve their goals.

Sheikha Al-Zain had officially announced her resignation earlier yesterday, saying that it was time after five years of service at the ministry to hand over the duties to her colleagues “to continue our march towards future development.”

Separately, Minister Jabri said yesterday that Kuwait spares no effort to extend a helping hand to the youth in order to enhance their social role to serve Kuwait in all fields. Jabri said on the sidelines of his meeting with delegations of the Executive Committee of the National Union of Kuwaiti Students representing the Kuwaiti students sector at home and abroad that the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah have always emphasized the need to support the youth and enhance their role in society in various spheres so that Kuwait can become a financial and economic hub in the region. He added that the aim of these meetings is to become acquainted with the students’ suggestions and opinions regarding the strategy of the Ministry of State for Youth Affairs in addition to activities related to supporting youth projects at all levels. He also praised the role of the Executive Committee of the National Union of Kuwaiti students in supporting the student sector as being the most important sector for the Kuwaiti youth which Kuwait counts on. On the sidelines of the meeting, the Executive Committee of the National Union reviewed its proposals, which were represented in three main axes; all related to supporting the youth sector, in addition to strengthening the Kuwaiti student movement and highlighting its importance and national positions. – KUNA