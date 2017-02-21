Sheikh Sabah, Sultan Qaboos exchange gifts

Amir jaunts through Omani waters

MUSCAT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah gave Sultan Qaboos bin Saeed of Oman two rare books about the history of Oman on Monday. Sultan Qaboos decorated His Highness the Amir with Al-Saeed Order, Oman’s highest order, and gifted him an Omani sword. Later, Sultan Qaboos held a dinner banquet in honor of His Highness the Amir and his delegation at Al-Alam Palace in Muscat.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir along with his accompanying delegation, embarked yesterday on a sea journey on board an Omani royal yacht, and that during his ongoing visit to the Gulf state. His Highness the Amir was accompanied on his journey by Oman’s Minister of Heritage and Culture Haythem bin Tariq Al-Saeed.

Earlier yesterday, His Highness the Amir received in his accommodation in Muscat the Omani Deputy Prime Minister Fahad bin Mahmood Al-Saeed, Minister of Heritage and Culture Haythem bin Tariq Al-Saeed, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, and a number of high Omani officials. In a separate meeting, His Highness the Amir met with ambassadors of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.

Both meetings were attended by Kuwait’s Deputy Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Anas Khaled Al-Saleh, and His Highness the Amir’s accompanying delegation. – KUNA