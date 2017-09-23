Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled meets Kuwaiti diplomats

NEW YORK: Kuwait’s First Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah Friday urged members of Kuwait Mission to the UN to double efforts during the country’s non-permanent membership in the UNSC in 2018-19. He made the remarks during a meeting with Kuwaiti diplomats working in the mission. He attributed Kuwait’s winning of the UN Security Council seat to the country’s “balanced and moderate” policy that Kuwait has been adopting since its independence.

UN operations

Separately, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres commended Kuwait’s role and contributions for supporting the UN operations. Guterres also thanked Kuwait for the country’s vast humanitarian and development assistance around the globe.

The UN chief made the remarks during a meeting with Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled on the sidelines of the 72nd UN General Assembly (UNGA 72) in New York. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled thanked Guterres for supporting security and stability at the regional and international level.

The two top diplomats discussed cooperation between Kuwait and the UN agencies ahead of the Gulf country’s non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for 2018-19. The meeting was attended by Assistant Foreign Minister for Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled’s Office Ambassador Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah and Kuwait’s Permanent Representative to the UN Mansour Al-Otaibi.

Development goals

Meanwhile, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled said he was looking forward for further cooperation with UN to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2015-30, during Kuwait’s 2018-19 UNSC membership. He made the remarks during a meeting with UN General Assembly President Miroslav Lajcak, who commended Kuwait’s contribution to achieving the SDGs.

Separately, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled reiterated support to UN efforts to restore security and stability in Libya, through a political solution for the conflict in the North African nation. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled made the remarks during a meeting with Ghassan Salama, UN’s special envoy to Libya, on sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings in New York.

Meetings

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled held talks with Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Sri Anifah Aman on development of relations, and international issues of mutual interest. He also held similar talks with Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ekaterina Zaharieva, Argentine’s Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie, and Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif.

In addition, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled thanked the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) for its role towards Kuwaiti prisoners and missing since 1991. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled made the remarks during a meeting with Peter Maurer, President of ICRC, on sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting. Maurer thanked Kuwait for helping the people affected by conflicts around the world, as well as its contributions to ICRC operations. – KUNA