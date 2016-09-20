Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled attends summit on Palestine economy – Amir renews Kuwait’s commitment to NAM principles

NEW YORK: Kuwait’s First Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Monday participated in a meeting of the Ad-Hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC) on Palestine economy (AHLC), held under the presidency of Norway. The AHLC aims at coordinating international assistance offered by donor countries to the Palestinian people. Participants in the meeting discussed economic and development challenges facing the Palestinian people, and reaffirmed the importance of providing all types of assistance for them. The meeting was attended by Assistant Foreign Minister for Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled’s office Ambassador Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah and Kuwait’s permanent representative to the UN Mansour Al-Otaibi.

In another development, Kuwait has reaffirmed its commitment to the principles of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) that was founded more than half a century ago amid exceptional conditions, His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said. The organization emerged at a time of polarization that marked the cold war era, he said in a speech delivered on his behalf by Kuwaiti Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah at the 17th NAM Summit.

The summit was held at the Island of Margarita, Venezuela, under the slogan of “United on the Path for Peace” with representatives of more 160 countries taking part. His Highness the Amir said NAM asserted itself as an effective and influential grouping representing the developing world on the basis of shared interests and solidarity regardless of the geographical, ideological or ethnic boundaries. The Organization was able to reflect its noble principles and values on the ground at historic events and critical junctures, thus proving its ability to achieve cooperation among its member states and impact the new world order, he affirmed, noting that the NAM members account for nearly 55 percent of the total population of the world.

The tremendous challenges facing the world today, including the natural and man-made disasters, armed conflicts and human rights violations, require doubled efforts to restore peace and achieve sustainable development. Kuwait believes strongly in joint action to realize the 17 goals set forth the UN Sustainable Development Summit in the post-2015 development agenda on September 25-27, 2015, New York, His Highness the Amir went on.

He added that Kuwait’s approach to development is comprehensive and covers the economic, social and environmental dimensions on the regional and international scales. Kuwait spares no effort in helping the developing countries through the development aid, offered by Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED), that accounted for 1.4 percent of the country’s growth domestic product, he said, noting that this percentage is two times more that the internationally-agreed level.

His Highness the Amir cited as example the assistance offered by Kuwait to conflict-hit countries in the Arab world, notably sisterly Syria, Yemen and Iraq. Since the beginning of the crisis in Syria more than five years ago, Kuwait has hosted three international humanitarian pledging conferences for the country and contributed $1.7 billion out of the total aid pledges that amounted to seven billion dollars, he added. His Highness the Amir thanked Venezuelan government and people for hosting the summit and voiced hope that the NAM will be able to make more achievements and meet the aspirations of the its member countries for peace, stability and prosperity. – Agencies