Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad takes Amir’s permission to attend Bush’s funeral

Amir congratulates Kuwaiti inventors for their patents

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Seif Palace His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His highness the Amir also received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah who sought permission to attend the funeral of late former US President George HW Bush to be held in Washington, DC. National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah have also been received by His Highness the Amir.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh met at Seif Palace with Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad and His Highness the Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak. His Highness the Crown Prince then met Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh.

Kuwaiti inventors

In other news, His Highness the Amir sent cables of congratulations to Kuwaiti inventors for their patents. His Highness the Amir expressed his sincere sentiments and congratulated Dr Mishil Al-Jarba for inventing a surgical device that works as a preventive shield from surgical mistakes, Dr Abdulmohsen Al-Turkey for inventing a machine that diagnoses people who suffer from choking in sleep, and Dr Mishary Al-Mutairi for inventing a system that cures all environmental pollution problems due to oil materials. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables to the Kuwaiti inventors. – KUNA