Sheikh Mohammed Al-Khaled, You have done your part

Everybody is aware of the legacy of Sheikh Mohammed Al-Khaled Al-Sabah ever since he became the minister of interior. Yes, your excellency, you were the right man in the right position. You would not have been chosen if it was not for your great efforts. No one can argue that those efforts kept both citizens and expats safe and secured. Last Muharram, you managed to secure the lives of Husseiniya visitors and people living in Kuwait. You were the first to arrive at Al-Sadeq mosque after His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah when the terrorist explosion took place there. At that time, His Highness gave a practical lesson to the entire world about how a ruler should share his people’s joys and sorrows.

Despite realizing the dangers and possible consequences of the explosion, you were keen on showing up and enforcing the law on everybody. You provided security all over Kuwait, on streets and at the borders. You have been and will always be a knight who would not hesitate to punish those who would put Kuwait’s security at risk or jeopardize lives. You helped list new materials as narcotics and have always stressed that ‘there is no courtesy when it comes to security.’ Just like the interior ministry, the ministry of defense is now blessed with you as one of its leaders. I am sure it will benefit from your experience and skills as you always help develop any ministry through your achievements and creativity.

By Abdullah Bowair

local@kuwaittimes.net