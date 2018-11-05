Sheikh Jaber Causeway – Doha link 97.2% complete

KUWAIT: The Doha link of the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Causeway is at 97.2 percent completion, The Public Authority for Roads and Transportation (PART) said yesterday. Director General of PART Eng Ahmad Al-Hassan said that the project aims linking the areas of Shuwaikh and Doha via a causeway bridge located southwest of Kuwait Bay.

The 12.4 kilometers’ bridge covers land and water masses, said the PART chief, adding that it consists of three lanes for each side of the road in addition to safety lanes. He revealed that the Doha-link cost around KD 165.7 million (around $545 million. The Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah causeway project also consists of the main bridge aimed to link Shuwaik area with Al-Subbiya north of Kuwait city. PART is supervising 74 infrastructure and roads projects at a cost of KD 500 million (around $1.65 billion).

The Interior Ministry’s traffic department had announced that a bridge on the extension of the Doha link was opened yesterday. It also announced opening yesterday the bridge of Al-Ghous Street with the intersection of Street 250 near Abu Fatira and Qurai, in cooperation with PART. It urged motorists to be cautious and comply with speed limits and follow instructions.