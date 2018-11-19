Sheikh Ahmad steps aside from IOC

BERLIN: Powerful International Olympic Committee member Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahd Al-Sabah said yesterday he had temporarily stepped down from his roles in the Olympic body amid an ongoing legal case in Switzerland. The Kuwaiti IOC member heads Olympic Solidarity – the multimillion-dollar IOC purse that funds sports projects globally.

He is also head of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) and president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). “Sheikh Ahmad has today decided to step aside temporarily from his roles and responsibilities as an IOC member and Chairman of Olympic Solidarity commission, pending the outcome of the IOC ethics commission hearing,” said a statement from his office. – Reuters