Shabu farm in Kabd



KUWAIT: Drugs Control General Department arrested a citizen who manufactured shabu in a farm he owns in Kabd. Authorities were tipped off about his activity and a warrant was obtained. The farm was raided and 10 kg of shabu was found ready for sale. The suspect said the liquid raw material was delivered by a driver from a neighboring country, but did not give any information about him.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun