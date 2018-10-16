Sexual harassment at a restaurant

KUWAIT: A Filipina woman who works in a restaurant accused a customer of sexual harassment, saying that he touched her while serving him. She said the man touched her in front of others, so she admonished and screamed at him. The man then left the place.

Parking lot brawl

An Egyptian man suffered broken teeth after a compatriot hit him using a steel pipe following a dispute over a parking spot. The two were involved in a fight when one of them picked a pipe and hit the other on the mouth, then escaped. The victim was able to take a photo of the suspect’s car’s license plate and lodged a complaint. Police are looking for the suspect.

Fugitive caught

Criminal detectives arrested a citizen wanted on 10 felony, misdemeanor and financial cases after fierce resistance. Detectives summoned the suspect following a complaint, but he refused to go to them, so an arrest warrant was issued. He was located and arrested. The suspect claimed the complaint against him was malicious. Detectives are checking into the cases against him. – Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Rai and Al-Anbaa