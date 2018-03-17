Sexual assault on Filipina domestic helper

KUWAIT: A Filipina domestic helper told Mina Abdullah police that she was raped by the nephew of her sponsor. Investigations are underway.

Smuggling foiled

Policemen foiled an attempt by a Nepalese man to get rid of 25 bags of heroin and shabu he attempted to throw in a garbage container in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh. He was taken to concerned authorities and charged with pushing drugs. The patrolmen suspected the man near a garbage container, so they approached him and discovered a bag he dropped to ground, in which they found 12 bags of heroin, 13 bags of shabu and money. He was sent to drugs detectives. Separately, Kuwait International Airport customs officers found more than 2 kg of marijuana a passenger attempt to smuggle into the country. He was sent to concerned authorities.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Agencies