Seventh Ring Road reopens

KUWAIT: The interior ministry announced yesterday the reopening of the Seventh Ring Road, which was closed due to recent rainfall that swamped some roads and formed puddles at various public locations.

The ministry said in a statement that traffic has been restored on the main road in both directions – from Dhahr to Jahra. Competent authorities are working relentlessly to remove rainwater puddles and facilitate traffic throughout the country. Kuwait recently witnessed heavy rains, unprecedented in the country since 50 years. – KUNA