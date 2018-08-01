Seven teams controlled junkyard fire

KUWAIT: Seven teams succeeded in controlling a fire that broke out in Al-Naeem junkyard next to Al-Salmi road on Tuesday, Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) announced. In a press release by the public relations and media department, KFSD stated it received a call about the fire 7:00 pm, and the teams from Al-Shaqaya, Al-Jahra, Al-Esnad, Al-Ardhiya, Sabhan, Al-Madina and Al-Salmiya police station responded to the fire. The blaze broke out in a number of cars and spread to 6,000 square meters, as the KFSD teams were able to contain the fire area despite the challenges they encountered.

The challenges were of the site itself as junkyard is in a far desert area and the yard is full of serious violations, in addition to vast amounts of gas, oil and tires. Firefighters also faced high-speed winds with tight spaces preventing the fire engines from entering burning areas with no close source of water supply, which constituted dangerous situations for the firemen. The use of bulldozers, cranes and ladder trucks made it possible for the teams to tackle the fires and control it in record time. An investigation over the causes and circumstances behind the fire accident was opened.

1,000 citizens swindled

Several citizens lodged a complaint with Attorney General Dherar Al-Asousi against a major real estate company that swindled more than 1,000 citizens, Al-Qabas reported. A source said the company is different from another one that still has cases against it for sale of bogus real estate in Kuwait and abroad. A lawyer wondered how a company is allowed to sell real estate for millions while its capital is barely KD 2,000. He said affected citizens saw official procedures done under the supervision of lawyers and promotion by well-known people on social media, and it was natural for them to believe the properties were real.

In other news, a bedoon ex-convict resisted arrest fiercely after detectives caught him red-handed attempting to rob an expat in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh. He had 18 ATM cards belonging to expats along with KD 1,700, Al-Rai reported. A security source said detectives received information about the suspect mugging people while posing as a detective. When the information was confirmed, he was placed under close watch. Detectives were surprised after he used a flashing light and stopped an expat claiming he was a detective, then started beating him before stealing his belongings. Detectives then moved in to arrest him and were attacked by the suspect. In another case, a Saudi was arrested at Nuwaiseeb land border outlet after he attempted to leave using his brother’s ID. He confessed to committing the act, so he was charged with forgery. He said he needed to travel and his ID was expired, while his passport is at the Indian Embassy for a visa. Separately, an Afghan woman accused a German cosmetic doctor of causing her health problems by injecting her during a session at a medical center. Investigations found the claims of the woman were untrue, and it was found the doctor was outside the country on the date mentioned by the woman.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Agencies