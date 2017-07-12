Seven people injured in Mishref shop blast

KUWAIT: Seven people were injured, four critically, in an explosion that took place in a confectionery shop in Mishref Co-operative Society on Tuesday night, the fire department said. Firefighters rushed to the shop, located in Branch II of the co-op that is located in block four in Mishref, at 8:20 pm, Kuwait Fire Service Directorate’s (KFSD) said in a statement. Initial investigations showed that the blast was owing to LPG gas leakage, KFSD said in a follow-up statement. Three of the injured received intensive care while the remaining four suffered from simple wounds, it said in a press statement. The pastry shop was partially damaged in the incident, it pointed out. — KUNA