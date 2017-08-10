Seven arrested for stealing cables

KUWAIT: Criminal detectives arrested seven Asian men accused of stealing land power cables from inside manholes. Detectives received information about some people damaging manholes in Jaber Al-Al, so investigations were launched. Detectives eventually found a vehicle that was carrying a number of freshly-cut cables.

The arrested the people who were inside the vehicle, and they confessed to cutting the cables in order to sell them to a scrap shop in Mahboula. They were all sent to concerned authorities to face legal action.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun