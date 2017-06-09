Set your own course

The past few weeks have been grueling for some, while they would have been happy for others, who managed to ace their exams with merits and distinctions. As final exam results for classes 10 and 12 were declared by various academic boards, students are on the hunt for admission in colleges. All these ‘nervexciting’ events, as I call them, remind me of how nervous and excited I was when I went through the same process two years ago. These emotions were a result of the anticipation every student faces before starting college, which is the start of a new phase in every student’s life.

But very few students are given the freedom to choose courses based on their interests. The truth is that many are coerced to apply for degrees for subjects based on their parents’ wishes and dreams. To add to this, family members pile on the pressure by comparing their children with outperforming cousins and friends. Many students end up pursuing a degree in a subject they have little or no interest in. No matter how we perform academically, many of us will never get a chance to pursue our dreams.

In this regard, I’m especially lucky. Although a science student in high school and convinced to shift to the commerce stream, I am currently not a student of either, but a happy pursuer of my dreams. And to fuel my interests further, my science teachers motivated me to pick up arts in college. There are many great success stories of those who followed their dreams – Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg to name a few contemporary examples. These individuals attained success because they were brave enough to follow their dreams and were not subject to preset notions about how to carry on with their decisions.

I would like to add in a gentle reminder – although you will be told by many to keep your options open wide, do not pay attention to all random opinions by others; rather be focused on that particular course you want to pursue, regardless of its prospects. Also, equip yourself with information about the future scope this subject has.

The distinction between different streams are ideas that have been instilled in us since childhood, with no regard to the amount of confusion and sometimes even chaos this causes in students’ lives. Passion and interest are barely considered. The constant need to be successful pressures students, but no profession is beneath any other.

And if any of you have been let down because of your marks or hurtful comments concerning your performance in academics, please note this doesn’t essentially determine your future. There is road ahead for improvement and improvisations. Here’s to all who have been given a trifling insight about what’s awaiting you next – enjoy an illuminating journey ahead!

By Steffi Thomas