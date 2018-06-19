Senior citizen killed in Abdaly farm tent blaze

KUWAIT: A citizen in his 70s was killed when a fire broke out yesterday in a tent at his Abdaly farm. An investigation is in progress to determine the cause of the fire, Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) said in a statement released by its public relations department.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out yesterday at the Ministry of Education’s (MoE) warehouses in Subhan, said security sources, noting that firemen from Subhan rushed to the scene on spotting smoke and found the fire started in scrap furniture stored in an open yard. The fire was controlled and prevented from spreading. No casualties were reported. Separately, a team from Subhan was dispatched to deal with a fire that broke out in a garbage truck in the area. No casualties were reported. Investigations are in progress to determine the cause of the fire.

Also, KFSD’s public relations department said that Jleeb Al-Shuyiukh firefighters were dispatched yesterday to deal with a fire that broke out in three vehicles in the area. Security sources explained that the fire had started in a vehicle parked in an open yard before it was spread to two other vehicles parked nearby. No casualties were reported. In another case, a fire broke out in the exterior of the third phase of the Avenues Mall, said security sources, noting that the fire was immediately contained without any casualties.

Reckless driving

The Interior Ministry’s relations and security media department announced that in response to reports about a person driving his vehicle awkwardly and colliding into other vehicles along Fahaheel expressway, traffic patrols rushed to the scene, where they found an abandoned vehicle without license plates. The vehicle was impounded and a search is on for the driver.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun