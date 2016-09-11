Security, traffic precautions in place over Eid Holiday

KUWAIT: Security and traffic precautions are set in place to receive a week-long holiday of Eid Al-Adha, Ministry of Interior announced yesterday.

The Ministry’s Director General of Public Relations Brigadier General Adel Al-Hashash said in a press statement these precautionary measures will be enforced on public places such as: commercial buildings and malls and recreational parks to secure safety for the public and an easy flow of traffic over the holiday.

He pointed out that during the performance of Eid Prayer, Security personnel will be dispatched to protect mosques; and mosque-goers will be searched before entering the facilities. Hashash called on the public to cooperate with security men to provide safe holiday for all. — KUNA