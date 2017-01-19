Security forces prepared to ward off threats: Interior

KUWAIT: Security forces are the nation’s protective shield that staves off all threats and challenges, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah said yesterday. The Interior Minister made the remarks in a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior after a ceremony where 16 brigadiers ascended to Major General status, as approved by the Cabinet.

He announced that their promotion was a token of appreciation for their efforts to safeguard the nation’s security, adding that such diligence leads to an impenetrable security apparatus. – KUNA