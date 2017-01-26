Security campaign at Bneid Al-Qar – 171 suspects were arrested

KUWAIT: Kuwait police yesterday launched a security campaign at Bneid Al-Qar area. The campaign was led by Interior Ministry Undersecretary Lt General Suleiman Al-Fahad along side with Assistant Undersecretary for Operations Maj Gen Jamal Al-Sayegh, Assistant Undersecretary for General Security Maj Gen Ibrahim Al-Tarrah and Director General of Residency Detectives Maj Gen Saud Al-Khader. 171 suspects were arrested for various offenses.

Exercise at Oil Complex

The Fire Department carried out an exercise at the Oil Sector Complex and KPC building. The exercise was about evacuating nearly 700 employees. Instructions were given over loud speakers on how to evacuate the building. Fire teams and paramedics were then called in to assist. Managing Director for Planning and Finance Wafaa Al-Zaabi said KPC carried out the exercise in cooperation with civil defense and KFSD to gauge the readiness of the concerned authorities in dealing with emergencies.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun