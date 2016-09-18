Security agent, companion killed in highway collision

KUWAIT: A border security agent and his Asian companion were killed in a traffic accident along Khubara Al-Awazem highway, said security sources, noting that the accident took place when the victims’ vehicle collided into a truck and ended up jammed underneath it. Further investigations are still in progress.

Fire in Andalus

A fire broke out in an apartment in Andalus, said security sources, noting that four Syrians and a citizen sustained various burns and smoke inhalation. They were treated and rushed to Sabah Hospital.

Another fire broke out in a vehicle in Saad Al-Abdullah, said security sources, noting that firemen rushed to the scene, where they managed to control the fire without any casualties.

Anti-drug campaign

Farwaniya Governor Sheikh Faisal Al-Humoud Al-Malek Al-Sabah stressed the importance of fighting the drugs threat to the society and the youth. He was speaking on receiving writer Mohsen Al-Hailam, who presented a copy of his book titled ‘Drugs in Kuwait – an Enemy Within’.

Policemen honored

MoI Undersecretary Lt Gen Suleiman Al-Fahd yesterday honored a lieutenant and a policeman from the central prison security guards for foiling an attempt to smuggle drugs into the prison using a drone. The honoring ceremony held at Fahd’s office was also attended by Deyyeen, the correctional facilities’ acting director Brig Adel Al-Ibrahim and relations and security media director Brig Adel Al-Hashash.

Spring camps

Kuwait Municipality’s special committee for setting the locations of spring camps for the 2016-2017 season, headed by deputy director for Hawally and Ahamdi Fahd Al-Otaibi, yesterday met to discuss preparations for the upcoming camping season. Otaibi said that issuance of camping licenses and paying fees would be done online on the municipality’s website.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun