Secondhand furniture stores in Al-Rai closed

KUWAIT: On the instructions of Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Hossam Al-Roumi concerning dealing strictly with stores unlawfully occupying outdoor areas, municipality inspectors toured the secondhand furniture market in Al-Rai, where stacks of furniture are displayed outside the stores.

The municipality PR department said the inspection campaign started at 9:00 am and lasted till noon, headed by the Capital municipality manager Bader Nasser Borqobah and manager of the Capital cleanliness and road blockage department Meshaal Al-Azmi. Commenting on the campaign, Borqobah said the team had previously warned the violating stores against utilizing outdoor areas without permission but they did not respond to warnings.

Azmi stressed that the campaigns would continue to implement ministerial decision number 149/2006 pertaining the use of outdoor areas and decision number 190/2008 pertaining removing abandoned vehicles. Azmi added that the campaign resulted in closing a number of stores and confiscating 56 cu m of the displayed furniture.