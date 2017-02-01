Search for thief

KUWAIT: A Bangladeshi man reported that an unidentified person stopped him in Zahra area showing a police ID and searched him. The man added that the suspect, who turned out to be a thief, assaulted him and stole KD 1,720 in cash that were in his possession. A case was filed and a search is on for the suspect.

Employee insulted

A female employee at the Ministry of Interior filed a complaint against a citizen accusing him of insulting her while on duty. A case was filed.

Expired residencies

Farwaniya detectives arrested three expats whose residencies were expired a year ago, said security sources.

Teenagers arrested for theft

The criminal court sent two teenage girls to a juvenile care house after they were arrested while breaking open some vehicles and stealing their contents. -Translated from the Arabic press