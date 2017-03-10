Sea Heritage Festival patronized by Amir

KUWAIT: Final ceremony of the sea heritage festival, patronized by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, was held at the seaside fishermen’s diwaniah in the capital district, Al-Watiya, late on Thursday.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, who was greeted upon arrival by the head of the sea heritage committee, Sheikh Salem Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Sheikh Salem Nawaf addressed a statement welcoming the attendees, including Hawally Governor Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah and Al-Assima Governor Thabet Al-Muhanna.

He expressed deep gratitude to His Highness the Amir for patronizing the event, reflecting his keenness on preserving the heritage of the sea, from where the ancestors had made their living. “We say from the bottom of our heart to Your Highness, thank you humanitarian leader,” he said.

The activity included competitions among fishermen representing several diwaniahs. Sheikh Salem Nawaf also expressed gratitude to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah “for his fatherly sponsorships of this ever-living heritage.” The activity concluded with awards’ distribution to winners of the competitions. – KUNA