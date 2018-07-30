SCPD chief: Disabled persons integral part of Amir’s vision

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s development vision is riveted on youth, including people with disabilities, said a senior development official on Sunday. Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development (SCPD) Khaled Mahdi made the remark during a conference on the disabled.

The event mainly aims at exploring effective ways to provide a better life for people with special needs in the context of Kuwait’s 2035 development vision, he said. In this regard, the SCPD chief pointed out the necessity of overhauling the educational system, boosting societal awareness, providing an easy access to health and environmental services and offering jobs. Director-General of the Public Authority of the Disabled Shafiqa Al-Awadhi said it is imperative for everyone to support people with disabilities by helping incorporate them in the society. She hoped that the event would come up with recommendations that could effectively lead to better educational, health and job services.

She even called on all public and private institutions and agencies to work together in order to ensure fruitful blueprints purposed to take better care of people with special needs. Honorary President of the Kuwait Disabled Sports Club Sheikha Sheikha Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah appreciated state and private departments for catering for young people in general and the disabled in particular. A country’s development can be now gauged by how much it is interested in the affairs of young people, she said. She boasted that Kuwait has adopted one of the world’s best laws for people with disabilities.