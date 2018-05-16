Scores arrested in Farwaniya crackdowns



KUWAIT: The Interior Ministry’s Relations and Security Information General Department said that the General Security Department carried out several campaigns in various areas of Farwaniya governorate, as checkpoints were set up in Ardhiya, Sabah Al-Nasser and Firdous, resulting in arresting two absconders, two residency law violators, 11 people without IDs and five debtors. Meanwhile, 37 traffic citations were issued, three people were arrested for driving without licenses, five vehicles were impounded while one reckless driver and one roaming vendor were arrested.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun