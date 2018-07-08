Scores arrested in crackdowns around Kuwait

KUWAIT: The Traffic General Department carried out several campaigns around Kuwait which resulted in 14 traffic citations, impounding 11 vehicles and arresting 12 people. The crackdowns took place at the Gulf Road, Second Ring Road, Damascus Street, Maghrib Expressway, Ibrahim Al- Muzayyen Road, and Jahra Road, the Relations and Security Information Department at the Interior Ministry said in a statement. In other news, the department denied social media reports which claimed that authorities banned a number of British lawyers from entering Kuwait, adding that the visitors obtained visas on arrival at the airport and accessed the country without problems.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun