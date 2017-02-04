Schools still on despite cold

KUWAIT: In preparation for the beginning of the second semester of the school year 2016-2017 today, the Ministry of Education strongly denied any intentions to suspend school because of the cold weather. It only stressed that all school directors are authorized to cancel the morning assembly if it is too cold for students.

Code blue

Farwaniya Hospital Manager Dr Hani Al-Mutairi announced the success of the Code Blue (heart and lung revival) trial at the hospital after one month of application. Speaking on the sidelines of launching a public awareness campaign on the ideal use of antibiotics organized by the hospital’s lab department headed by Dr Wadha Al-Fuauzan under the auspices of Farwaniya medical zone director Dr Humoud Al-Zoby, Mutairi stressed that the experiment faced some impediments such as the lack of specialized calling devices to alert doctors in case of cardiac arrests. He said this problem was solved by using Internet-connected mobile phones and proved to be successful. Speaking about the awareness campaign, Mutairi said it involved explaining the concept of antibiotics and their uses, and that a booklet with guidelines about using antibiotics and the latest about the best medicines for every microbe was distributed. “The World Health Organization has emphasized that antibiotics abuse is one of the greatest health challenges the world is facing nowadays,” he concluded.

Anti-corruption

During its meeting this morning, the parliament’s public funds committee is scheduled to discuss reports that had been shelved by the Public Anti-Corruption Authority, in addition to complaints filed by the authority’s board of trustees’ members against their director. Informed sources said the Public Anti-Corruption Authority’s Chairman Chancellor Abdul Rahman Al-Namash, his deputy Riyadh Al-Hajri and members Meshari Saad Al-Mutairi, Dawood Abdullah Al-Jarrah, Mohammed Sultan Al-Sobaei, Abdul Wahab Saleh Al-Muzaini and Loai Ahmed Al-Saleh have been invited to the meeting. The sources added that the committee will inquire about the shelving of some reports without referring them to prosecution.

Elections law

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah is due to attend the parliament’s interior and defense committee’s meeting to discuss proposed amendments to the parliamentary elections law, said informed sources, noting that the government refuses to amend the condition of ‘honor and honesty’ for nominees on grounds that such attempts are only meant to tailor the conditions to match certain individuals. The parliamentary legislative committee will also discuss prosecution demands to lift the immunity of MPs Waleed Al-Tabtabaei and Jamaan Al-Harbash to be prosecuted over charges of breaking into the parliament along with 70 other suspects in 2011.

Overlapping

Chairman of the parliament’s budgets and final statements committee MP Adnan Abdulsamad said that the committee had discussed analytical studies by the State Audit Bureau about overlapping jurisdictions detected in over 65 state departments, which eventually affects the state budget. Abdulsamad expressed hope that a major restructuring of government bodies will be considered by the government.

Minister of Awqaf and Islamic affairs and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Chairman of the Awqaf Affairs Council Mohammed Al-Jabri headed the latter’s first meeting in 2017, which discussed various issues and approved various financial statements. Further, the council also discussed the topic of unofficial mosques that are not run by the ministry and decided forming a committee to build temporary mosques pending the construction of permanent ones to be supervised and run by the ministry. Awqaf’s Secretary General Mohammed Abdullah Al-Jalahma reviewed plans to build a prophetic (PBUH) traditions complex in West Mishref, noting that the center will help highlight Kuwait’s cultural status.

By A Saleh