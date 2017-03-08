School evacuated following fire scare

Five students hospitalized with smoke inhalation



KUWAIT: Firemen in Jahra put out a fire in a classroom at Um Mubasher Al-Ansariya girls high school yesterday. Cautionary evacuation procedures were carried out by the school’s rapid intervention team. There were cases of smoke inhalation and fainting among students who are aged between eight and 10 years. Paramedics handled with all medical cases. The fire was put out, and investigations are underway to find out the cause of the fire, the Public Relations and Information Department at Kuwait Fire Services Directorate (KFSD) said. The Ministry of Education later confirmed the case, saying that five students were transferred to a nearby medical facility for treatment. Separately, a fire broke in a Khaitan building, prompting Farwaniya fire center to respond. The blaze, which was in third-floor apartment, was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Child protection

Director General of Relations and Security Information Department at the Interior Ministry Brigadier Adel Al-Hashash said Kuwait’s First Regional Conference for the Protection of Children from the dangers of social media is the first step on the right path to confirm the social role of the security establishment; a role that that is increasing day after day in order to protect society members. Under the patronage of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the conference is scheduled to be held on March 21, 2017, reflecting the state’s interest in protecting children and care for their rights, he said. Hashash said that a team was formed, headed by Director General of investigations general directorate Major General Dr Fahad Ibrahim Al-Dousary to prepare for the conference, decide the main aspects of work and select the scientific committee for it. He said the department began a media campaign to draw the attention of citizens and expats to the importance of the conference in order to prevent any risks their children may face.

Ceremony

Committee of families of prisoners in Guantanamo held a ceremony honoring personalities who contributed to the release of their Kuwaiti children who were held there. The ceremony was attended by Interior Ministry’s Assistant Undersecretary for State Internal Security Affairs Major General Essam Al-Naham. Committee Chairman Khalid Al-Oudah thanked His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, who followed the case. He also thanked Interior Ministry representatives for their effective contributions in the matter.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun