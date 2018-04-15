Saudi officials welcome Amir upon arrival for Arab Summit

Amir attends luncheon hosted by Saudi king

DHAHRAN: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah arrived to Saudi Arabia yesterday to partake in the 29th Arab Summit, which took place in Dhahran. At His Highness’s reception was Governor of the Eastern Province Prince Saud Bin Nayef Bin Abdulaziz and senior Saudi officials, in addition to Kuwait’s Ambassador to the Kingdom Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Later yesterday, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah attended a luncheon held by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in honor of state leaders gathered for the 29th Arab Summit.

Upon his departure from Kuwait, His Highness was seen off at the airport by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, in addition to a host of senior state officials.

The delegation accompanying His Highness comprised of First Deputy Premier and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Premier and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh and Finance Minister Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf.

The delegation also included Director of His Highness the Amir’s Office Fahad Al-Fahad, Amiri Diwan Advisor Mohammad Abulhassan, Director of Amiri Protocols and Ceremonials Sheikh Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah, Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah, Head of Cultural and Media Affairs at the Amiri Diwan Youssef Al-Roumi and Assistant Foreign Minister and Office Director for Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah. – KUNA