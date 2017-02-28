Saudi man shoots his Kuwaiti wife dead in Taima

KUWAIT: A Saudi national shot his Kuwaiti wife dead at their Taima house yesterday. The woman arrived to Jahra Hospital with fatal gunshot wounds on the head and chest areas. She was already dead when she arrived to the hospital. Police were able to put the man under control, as he was taken in custody and sent to public prosecution for investigations to reveal his motives.

Blood samples

Residency detectives arrested an Asian male nurse for mishandling patients’ blood samples. Detectives were approached by an Asian worker who reported that a nurse took a blood sample from him and registered it in the name of a suspect in a criminal case in exchange for money. Based on these information, the nurse was arrested and he confessed to the crime. He further indicated that he committed similar acts in the past. He was sent to concerned authorities to face charges.

Passports terminated

The Interior Ministry’s Relations and Security Information Department said unidentified thieves broke into Doha service center and took documents and old passports, nationality certificates and an ATM card, along with other materials. The statement said that validity of the documents was terminated, and there are no new electronic passports among the stolen material. Investigations are underway.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun