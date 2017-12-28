Saudi King, Kuwaiti Defense Minister discuss bilateral ties

RIYADH: Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah held a meeting yesterday, discussing ways to further bolster the brotherly ties. King Salman welcomed the Kuwaiti official to the kingdom, with the latter conveying greetings from HH the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the Saudi monarch. Senior Saudi and Kuwaiti officials attended the meeting. King Salman held a luncheon banquet after the reception. – KUNA