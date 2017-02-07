Saudi ‘deports’ Kuwaiti man and a Pakistani national

KUWAIT: Saudi land border authorities deported a Kuwaiti man and a Pakistani national back to Kuwait after finding the latter hiding in the back seat of the citizen’s vehicle. Security sources said that on checking on the Pakistani, he was found wanted for several cases. The citizen was also arrested for harboring and assisting a fugitive.

Man arrested for sorcery

KUWAIT: A Sudanese man was arrested in Hawally for practicing sorcery and witchcraft, said security sources, noting that detectives had been tipped off concerning the suspect’s activities, who charged KD 150 for his ‘services’. An undercover agent was sent to the suspect’s house and he was arrested red-handed.

Car thieves caught

Three citizens were arrested in Ahmadi for stealing vehicles and their contents, said security sources. Their leader, a 26-year-old citizen with a criminal record, was ambushed and arrested in Salmiya, where he admitted to stealing several vehicles from various areas. He also led police to his two accomplices, who were arrested in Saad Al-Abdullah and led police to 11 of the stolen vehicles.

Forgery

The criminal court sentenced a citizen and three Syrians to four years in prison with labor for forging Kuwaiti citizenship. Security sources said the suspects confessed to paying the citizen KD 22,000 for adding two Syrians to his citizenship file and providing them with Kuwaiti passports and civil IDs.

Joining IS

The criminal court sentenced a Saudi to 10 years in prison and a citizen to five years in prison over charges of joining the Islamic State (IS). It also fined a Kuwait police officer KD 5,000 for possessing an unlicensed firearm.

Officer honored

The Ministry of Interior’s Undersecretary Lt Gen Suleiman Al-Fahd honored a vehicle technical examiner from Hawally for his dedication and for rejecting a bribe he was offered to pass a vehicle. – Translated from the Arabic press