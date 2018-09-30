Saudi Crown Prince’s visit adds to strong, historic ties

KUWAIT: Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud arrives in Kuwait today on an official visit, which includes official rounds of talks with HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s visit to Kuwait is the second since he was named as Crown Prince. He earlier visited Kuwait in 2015 and was received by HH the Amir and senior state officials.

The Saudi Crown Prince’s visit stresses the keenness of the two brotherly countries to continuously consult on various issues, developments and ways to strengthen joint cooperation in different fields. This visit comes within the framework of brotherly relations between the two countries due to the historic relationship, geographical proximity and popular cohesion treasured for over a hundred years.

Over the years, Kuwaiti-Saudi relations have witnessed major developments in various economic, cultural and media fields, such as the 1971 agreement on facilitating the entry and exit of cars between the two countries. Kuwaiti people will always remember with gratitude the kingdom’s historic stances and support towards Kuwait, especially the “heroic and decisive” help offered by Saudi Arabia to Kuwait in the struggle against the Iraqi invasion and occupation in 1990-1991 until the liberation of Kuwait and restoration of legitimacy.

In the economic field, the oil policy of the two countries has been consistent and has led to stability in the oil markets as one of the largest producers of oil in the world. Without a doubt, both countries, with their great political and economic components and distinct social ties, have had a great influence in serving Arab and Islamic issues. – KUNA