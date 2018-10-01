Saudi Crown Prince sends cable to Amir expressing his gratitude

Praised the generous hospitality during his short state visit

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a cable from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al-Saud yesterday, expressing his gratitude towards HH the Amir and the Kuwaiti people for their generous hospitality during his short state visit to the country. The Saudi Crown Prince affirmed that the visit enabled him to meet with HH the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and senior officials in Kuwait, affirming that such an event will contribute to the further development of the strong ties linking the two brotherly countries.

Prince Mohammad Bin Salman wished the Kuwaiti people and leadership more progress and welfare. On his part, HH the Amir sent a reply cable to the Saudi Crown Prince, thanking him for his sincere wishes and sentiments. HH the Amir wished the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia evermore progress under the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz.

In other news, HH the Amir received the Acting Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace yesterday. HH the Amir also met with the Chairman of Kuwait Red Crescent Society Dr Hilal Al-Sayer and his wife Margaret, who was recently the recipient of the Order of the British Empire for her contributions towards children’s welfare.

Describing the honorable accolade as an act of unbridled generosity, HH the Amir wished her and other philanthropists further success. Following his meeting, Mrs Margret Al-Sayer expressed honor and gratitude to HH the Amir for his support to (Bayt Abdullah). Al-Sayer said “His Highness the Amir was supporting us and standing behind us all the way. We appreciate all his efforts and on behalf of the children in Bayt Abdullah and all the workers in the facility who made a beautiful place for children who suffer from serious diseases, we thank him for his efforts.”

HH the Amir also sent a cable of condolences to Japanese Emperor Akihito yesterday. In the cable, HH Sheikh Sabah expressed his sincere grief towards the victims of Typhoon Trami that hit the southern region of the Far East Asian country, and is now heading towards the capital Tokyo, causing hundreds of casualties and the destruction of a large number of public facilities and properties. HH the Amir wished for the quick recovery of those injured in the disasters and expressed support towards the Japanese people to overcome such tragedies. In related news, HH the Amir sent cables to the President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades, China’s President Xi Jinping and the President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari congratulating them on the national days of their countries. HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables. – KUNA