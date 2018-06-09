Saudi Arabia to host 1,000 bedoons from Kuwait for Hajj

KUWAIT: Saudi authorities have agreed to host 1,000 bedoons (stateless residents) from Kuwait to perform upcoming pilgrimage, Minister of Justice Dr Fahad Al-Afasi announced on Thursday. Justice Al-Afasi, also the Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, said in a statement that the Saudi approval came in line with consent of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Kuwaiti authorities addressed the request to allow bedoons in Kuwait to perform the annual religious rituals at the sacred sites in the kingdom. Saudi Hajj Ministry submitted the request to the monarch who approved it. Minister Afasi expressed gratitude to King Salman and the Saudi Hajj Minister for the approval as well as for their efforts to serve the pilgrims. He also lauded contributions in this vein by the Kuwaiti Ambassador to the kingdom, Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who had exerted tremendous efforts in this respect. The Ministry of Awqaf will offer all possible facilities to help this segment of the population of Kuwait – such as attaining reasonable prices for travel and other hajj requirements. – KUNA