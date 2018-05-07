Salem Al-Mubarak Street turned into tourism, shopping attraction

KUWAIT: Authorities are renovating Salem Al-Mubarak shopping street, closing it to traffic and re-naming it as ‘Barayeh Salem’ – derived from the genuine Kuwaiti term ‘Baraha,’ meaning a yard. The enterprise is designed to lure tourists and shoppers as part of the state approach toward commercial and economic prosperity.

Transparent kiosks dotting the street in a long row, with surrounding palm trees and greenery, are offered for investment to young Kuwaiti entrepreneurs. Shoppers can shop at ease along the shaded road in a refreshing atmosphere amid water fountains, children play grounds and tracks for those of special needs. The re-decorated street will also host exhibitions. – KUNA