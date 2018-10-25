Saleh visits site of massive blaze in Dajeej

KUWAIT: Responding to a huge fire that broke out in Dajeej on Wednesday, Deputy PM and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh visited the scene to check on the safety of firemen and the damage caused by the fire.

KFSD attends EU meet

KFSD was recently represented by Maj Abdullah Al-Saleem, Kuwait’s liaison officer at the EU Initiative for Centers of Excellence, at the initiative’s meeting in Brussels. The meeting was dedicated to discussing the recommendations made in the previous meeting held in Kuwait.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun