Saleh: Iraq keen to overcome painful past with Kuwait

KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Bayan Palace visiting Iraqi President Barham Saleh and his accompanying delegation. Official talks were held between the two sides, where the Amir headed the Kuwaiti side. According to a statement by Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, the talks dealt with bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation in various fields. The Amir then held a lunch banquet in honor of the distinguished guest and his accompanying delegation.

Saleh said he is honored to meet HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah and discuss means of boosting cooperation between the two countries. The visit will include delivering part of Kuwait’s properties stored by Iraq’s ministry of foreign affairs, while the rest will be delivered in the future, Saleh told Al-Rai newspaper earlier yesterday.

Saleh noted that the Iraqi people are determined to cooperate with Kuwait to overcome the painful past; referring to the dictatorship of Saddam Hussein and his invasion of Kuwait in 1990. He also voiced support of Kuwait in light of the damage caused by the recent heavy rains, adding that Iraq is willing to provide any aid needed. – KUNA