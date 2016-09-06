Sacrificial animals at average price: Union

KUWAIT: The sacrificial meat is at an average price this year compared to previous years, circling between KD 80 to 130, according to Kuwait’s Livestock Union. Since the beginning of 2016, Kuwait has imported about 600,000 sheep, 122 camels and 424 goats, compared to 1.5 million sheep and 2,100 camels last year, the union’s chairman Mohammad Al-Bughaili said yesterday. The higher prices are a normal occurrence due to the lack of local produce of livestock and the increasing rate of imports, said Bughaili. He added that price differs depending on the weight, size and type of sacrificial meat.

Joint projects

Meanwhile, the chairman noted that the union and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) have agreed upon several joint projects to develop livestock in Kuwait and achieve food security. The consumption of meat is rising in Kuwait due to the growing population, leading the union to establish about 600 centers to raise cattle in Al-Abdali area.

In the meantime, deputy chairman of livestock at the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAAFR) Yousif Al-Najim said the authority is strictly following the rules and terms of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), to prevent the import of sick animals and contain any infectious diseases. Kuwait is cooperating with the GCC countries to protect and improve livestock, he said, mentioning in this matter the establishment of the GCC early warning center against diseases, headquartered in Kuwait.

Slaughterhouses ready

Separately, Farwaniya Municipality’s Director Mohammed Sarkhouh stressed that Farwaniya slaughterhouses are ready for the upcoming Eid Al-Adha. The municipality is exerting all possible efforts to facilitate the slaughtering process and decrease pressure on the slaughterhouses by establishing temporary slaughterhouses, he said. He also stressed the importance of the presence of veterinary doctors in each temporary slaughterhouse, along with food and hygiene inspectors during Eid Al-Adha. – KUNA