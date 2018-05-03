Russian Embassy holds ‘Film Week’

KUWAIT: Under the auspices of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters, the Russian Ministry of Culture and the Embassy of Russia has organized the ‘Russian Film Week’ from April 30 to May 5, 2018. The screening is being held at the National Library in Kuwait City. The first day (April 30) saw the screening of the movie “Salyut-7” directed by Klim Shipenko. Salyut-7 is about an unmanned Soviet space station which suddenly stops responding to commands from the control center, and in order to prevent catastrophic disaster on earth, the country decides to send a mission to Salyut-7, considered the most challenging in the history of space exploration.

Ambassador of Russia to Kuwait Alexey V Solomatin inaugurated the event on Monday, which was attended by various ambassadors and dignitaries. On second day, “The Ice Breaker”, directed by Nikolay Khomeriki, was screened. It is based on actual events in 1985, when an iceberg crushed the icebreaker ‘Mikhail Gromov’. On the third day, “Champions”, directed by Artyom Aksenenko, was screened. It’s about athletes trying their best to win gold medals. Yesterday night, “Ghost” was screened, about an aircraft engineer who died. The only way to finish his unfinished aircraft is to show himself (as a ghost) to a boy who can actually pursue his (the ghost’s) dream of flying innovative aircraft.

Today, “The ‘Spacewalker”, directed by Dmitry Kiselyov, will be screened. It’s based in the 1960s, during the Cold War and when the space race between the USSR and United States was at its peak. The final film will be screened at the Russian Embassy tomorrow at 2 pm. The movie is entitled “Battle for Sevastopol”. The movie is based on a true story of a legendary woman sniper Lyudmila Pavlichenko, a friend of Eleanor Roosevelt. Her very name made terrified enemies.

