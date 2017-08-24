Russia supports Kuwaiti efforts – Kuwait chief of staff in Russia

MOSCOW: Russia yesterday reiterated its support to the Kuwaiti efforts aimed at resolving the dispute between a number of Arab states and Qatar.

Speaking to the press, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Kuwait, UAE, and Qatar on a regional tour between August 27-30. Lavrov, she said, is expected to meet with top Kuwaiti officials during his visit, indicating that issues such as the GCC crisis, the situation in Syria, and other major issues will be on the table of discussions.

Russian and Kuwaiti officials are expected to discuss matters related to ways to bolster bilateral relations on all possible levels, Zakharova indicated.

Meanwhile, the visiting Kuwait’s Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Mohammad Al-Khodher yesterday affirmed that his mission in Russia is aimed at boosting bilateral relations between the nation and Kuwait. Lieut General Al-Khodher said he is in Russia to re-affirm Kuwait’s keenness on cementing the bilateral relations with various brotherly and friendly nations worldwide.

The chief of staff’s visit is in response to an invitation from Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu to attend an international military forum. Al-Khodher indicated that he would discuss with Russian officials the prospects of attaining greater cooperation between the two nations in various domains. The chief of staff, accompanied by military officers, arrived in Moscow in August 21 on a visit due to end today. — Agencies